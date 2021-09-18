COVID-19: Next 3 months important, delta variant can spread rapidly during festive season

The whole world is currently battling the coronavirus crisis. The number of patients has crossed the 22 crore mark. While millions have lost their life. The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to over three crore. In the last 24 hours, 35,662 new patients have been diagnosed with corona. The corona has so far claimed more than four lakh lives across the country. Negligence at festivals can be fatal. It has now come to light that the Delta variant could prove to be dangerous in the next 3 months. Experts have warned people to be careful.

According to experts, there will be several festivals in the next three months. Meanwhile, some ceremonies will also be organized. However, this will cause a large crowd of people to gather and this may be the reason behind the rapid spread of the corona. Therefore, people need to be very vigilant during this period. Celebrate festivals at home. Currently, the Delta variant is spreading in the country. People's negligence during festivals can increase anxiety. Therefore, the government is appealing to people to follow the covid rules.

The number of covid patients may increase from October to November. The Delta variant can also increase the number of cases. Experts say the situation could worsen if people do not follow the corona rules during the festival. A Hindi website has reported about this.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has given good news in the corona crisis. The WHO has provided comforting information. The number of corona patients reported worldwide has dropped in the past week. This is the first major decline in the last two months. The number of corona patients has decreased in all parts of the world. There has also been a decline in the number of deaths.