COVID-19: Night curfew to continue in Karnataka's Ballari, Vijayanagara

With COVID-19 cases still being reported, the Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

As per the state government's notification, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in the districts.

Further, all social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious functions / other gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited in districts at all hours.

"Jathres, temple festivals, processions, and congregations not allowed," it added.

Any persons found violating the measures in the two districts will be liable under the relevant provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the state said, adding that legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions will be applicable against them.

( With inputs from ANI )

