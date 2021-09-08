COVID-19: Odisha reports 726 new cases, 8 fatalities in past 24 hours

Odisha recorded 726 new COVID-19 positive cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department data on Wednesday.

Out of the new cases, people belonging to the age group 0-18 years are 102, 443 individuals are in quarantine and 319 people got transmission of the virus via local contacts.

In Odisha, Khurda and Cuttack districts recorded the highest number of cases, that is, 314 and 119 respectively. While Deogarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts of the state have only one case each.

Presently, the state has 6,853 active cases, taking the total number of cases to 10,13,567 so far.

As a sign of relief, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 9,98,591, including 801 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,070 people have succumbed to coronavirus so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

