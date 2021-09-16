COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital after 130 days in Meerut

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased and the number of patients has reached three crore. In the last 24 hours, 30,570 new patients have been diagnosed with corona. Covid has so far claimed more than four lakh lives across the country. Meanwhile, many have also successfully recovered from the deadly disease. One such positive development has come to the fore. One person has recovered from covid after a long battle. He has successfully won the battle against Corona. Vishwas Saini, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has won the war against Corona.

After battling Corona for 130 days, he has finally recovered. He has now been discharged from the hospital. Vishwas Saini was diagnosed with corona in April 28. He was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. His condition was so serious at the time that even the doctors had given up hope of his survival but his willpower was commendable. He was kept on a ventilator for about a month. He was then treated by placing him on oxygen support.

Doctors treating Vishwas Saini have said that he recovered from covid due to his positive attitude. He is happy to be back home after so many days. "Doctors treating Vishwas Saini have said that he recovered from it due to his positive attitude. He is happy to be back home after so many days. "I was terrified when I was infected with the corona. When I saw people dying at the hospital, I got worried, but my doctor motivated me & asked me to focus on my recovery, "Vishwas said.





A COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital after 130 days in Meerut



"He tested positive for COVID on April 28. Initially, he was kept at home but was admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated," Dr MC Saini, the doctor who treated him, said yesterday pic.twitter.com/G5QkX1rK0J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2021