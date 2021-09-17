COVID-19: Pune shops to be shut on Sept 19 for Ganesh idols immersion

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to keep all the shops closed in Pune on September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh idols immersion, announced Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.

Pawar also stated that restaurants and hotels will remain open and essential services will be exempted.

"On 19 Sept, on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, we have decided to keep all shops shut in Pune city, Pune cantonment and rural areas. Restaurants and hotels will remain open, essential services will be exempted," Pawar told reporters at a press conference after attending the weekly COVID-19 review meeting.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with huge processions in Pune every year which leads to large gatherings. To avoid any such gatherings in view of COVID-19, this decision has been taken by the state government, despite present restrictions, guidelines in place across the state.

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival that commenced on September 10. The immersion of the Ganesh idols takes place on the last day of the festival, which this year is on September 19. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,595 new COVID-19 cases, 3,240 recoveries and 45 deaths on Thursday, according to the state health bulletin. With this, the state's total tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 65,11,525.

The state currently has 49,342 active cases. The total recoveries in Maharashtra have reached 63,20,310. The cumulative death toll in the state stands at 1,38,322.

While the recovery rate in the state stands at 97.06 per cent, the case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 2.12 per cent.

As many as 2,89,425 people are in-home quarantine in the state while 1,908 are in institutional quarantine.

( With inputs from ANI )

