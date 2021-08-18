COVID-19: Restrictions imposed by Bengaluru civic body to prevent mass gathering in marketplaces

Ahead of upcoming festival months, several restrictions have been imposed in market areas under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits on Wednesday, in order to prevent crowding.

BBMP has issued instructions to concerned officials to take action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in major market areas in BBMP limits.

"BBMP health officers must raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and vendors on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers," BBMP said in a press statement.

"Raise awareness regarding Covid preventive measures issued by headquarters amongst public and merchants on the previous day and on the day of the festival via loudspeakers using the patrol vehicles deployed to the marshals at eight zonal levels by the Chief Marshal," it said.

BBMP stated that a fine of Rs 250 will be imposed on the public for not wearing masks. Also, shops, restaurants and mall owners must ensure that their staff and themselves have been administered at least the first dose of COVID vaccine.

"Shops, restaurants and mall owners must ensure that the staff and public are wearing masks and maintaining physical distance," the BBMP said.

"Marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must pay surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas and malls to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed," it further stated.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner, Gaurav Gupta has instructed zonal joint commissioners, health officers and chief marshals to strictly enforce and supervise the guidelines released by the BBMP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor