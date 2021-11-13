Covid-19 situation improves slightly in Delhi, new cases decline to 56

As compared to Friday, the COVID-19 situation improved in Delhi on Saturday with no deaths being reported and a decline in the number of cases to 56 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.10 per cent, down from 0.12 per cent on Friday, as per bulletin provided by the state health department. 58,483 tests were conducted on Saturday, up from 49,974 tests conducted the previous day.

During the last 24 hours, 66 people recovered from the infection while zero deaths were reported due to the virus, taking the active Covid cases in the national capital to 361. Out of this, 155 are in home isolation.

In April, May this year, Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of the Covid pandemic, claiming scores of lives and swamped hospitals with patients, causing a shortage of medical oxygen.

The national capital, on April 20, clocked nearly 29,000 cases in a single day, taking the positivity rate to a record high of 36.2 per cent.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, a total of 14,40,388 Covid cases have been reported in Delhi out of which 14,14,934 people have recovered while 25,093 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Out of 58,483 Covid tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 45,772 tests were conducted using RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True Nat testing methods while 12,711 tests were conducted using the rapid-antigen testing method. A total of 3,00,30,718 tests have been conducted in Delhi so far as per the bulletin.

During the last 24 hours, 78,443 Covid vaccine doses were administered, out of which 26,892 beneficiaries received their first shot of the vaccine while 51,551 beneficiaries received their second dose. A total of 2,11,25,734 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the bulletin says. Out of these, 1,32,76,215 beneficiaries have received their first dose of the vaccine while 78,49,519 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

