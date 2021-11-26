COVID-19: Stalin requests Scindia for temporary air bubble arrangement with Singapore, Malaysia to facilitate Tamil diaspora

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting him to make a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia to resolve travel difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Singapore and Malaysia is essential to facilitate the movement of Tamils who have permanent residentship and other travellers back to these countries after they came to India.

"Tamils who are having permanent residentship of Singapore and Malaysia and other travellers from our state who made their trip to India during the pandemic period are facing hardship for their return journey due to the non-availability of direct flight services," Stalin said in the letter.

"They have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel long-distance due to the detour," he said.

"In addition, due to the lack of agreement of temporary 'Air Transport Bubbles' between the countries of Singapore and Malaysia, the travel business is being cornered by other foreign airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates and Srilankan Airlines and not to our country's airlines," he added.

"Hence, I request you to make a temporary 'Air Transport Bubbles' agreement with Singapore and Malaysia at the earliest, for providing temporary airline services and resolving the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor