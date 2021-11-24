COVID-19: Third wave would not be severe: Dr. Randeep Guleria

After the second wave of corona, covid cases are slowly declining. However, a third wave of corona has re-emerged in China and European countries. As a result, lockdowns are being imposed in many countries and restrictions are being tightened. Against this backdrop, will the third wave of Corona come to India as well? How intense will be the effect of the third wave? These questions are being discussed. However, due to the large number of vaccinations in the country, the third wave would not be more severe, said Dr. Guleria has said.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Manager, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, Delhi, has commented on the chance of third wave of corona in the country. The intensity of the third wave will not be as high as that of the first and second wave of corona in the country, said Dr. Guleria. The corona vaccine appears to be having an effect as the number of corona patients is not increasing at present. The corona vaccine provides protection and citizens do not need a third booster dose, Guleria said.

The National Technical Advisory Group will meet later this month to discuss in detail the booster dose of the corona vaccine. While no official announcement has been made yet, this meeting could lead to significant discussions about booster doses. In addition to booster doses, the issue of vaccinating children can also be discussed. Meanwhile, although various discussions have been held on these two issues so far, no concrete decision has been taken. Therefore, this meeting has gained importance. This will be the first time that a booster dose has been discussed at a high-level meeting.