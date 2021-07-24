COVID-19 Update: India logs 39,097 new COVID-19 cases, 546 deaths

India reported 39,097 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s July 24 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 46 days.

As many as 546 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 35,087 in the same period, the July 24 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.38 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.08 crore and Gujarat at 3.10 crore.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. India now has 4,08,977 active cases as per the July 24 update. The active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,35,700 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 98,120, Tamil Nadu at 24,816, Karnataka at 24,150 and Andhra Pradesh at 22,939.

Maharashtra reported the most 167 new deaths, as per the July 24 update, followed by Kerala (132), Odisha (69), Karnataka (30) and Tamil Nadu (24).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,05,03,166 with the recovery rate at 97.35 percent, as per the health ministry’s July 24 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 11,067, followed by Maharashtra at 5,979, Tamil Nadu at 2,516, Andhra Pradesh at 2,365 and Karnataka at 2,243.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,20,016 as per July 24 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 42,78,82,261 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 42,67,799 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 45,45,70,811 samples have been tested up to July 23 for Covid-19. Of these, 16,31,266 samples were tested on Friday.