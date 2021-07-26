COVID-19 Update: India logs 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

India reported 39,361 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s July 26 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 48 days.

As many as 416 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 35,968 in the same period, the July 26 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.44 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.13 crore and Gujarat at 3.16 crore.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. India now has 4,11,189 active cases as per the July 26 update. The active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,40,779 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 98,341, Karnataka at 23,442, Tamil Nadu at 23,364 and Andhra Pradesh at 22,155.

Maharashtra reported the most 123 new deaths, as per the July 26 update, followed by Odisha (67), Kerala (66), Karnataka (22) and Tamil Nadu (22).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,05,79,106 with the recovery rate at 97.35 percent, as per the health ministry’s July 26 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 15,247, followed by Maharashtra at 5,212, Tamil Nadu at 2,447, Andhra Pradesh at 2,440 and Odisha at 2108.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,20,967 as per July 26 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 43,51,96,001 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 18,99,874 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 45,74,44,011 samples have been tested up to July 25 for Covid-19. Of these, 11,54,444 samples were tested on Sunday.