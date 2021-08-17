COVID-19 Update: India reports 25,166 Covid-19 cases, 437 deaths

India reported 25,166 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 17 update.

As many as 437 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,830 in the same period, the August 17 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.98 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.00 crore and Gujarat at 4.07 crore.

India now has 3,69,846 active cases as per the August 17 update. The active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,72,765 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 65,922, Karnataka at 22,074, Tamil Nadu at 20,370 and Andhra Pradesh at 17,218.

Kerala reported the most 142 new deaths, as per the August 17 update, followed by Maharashtra (100), Odisha (66),Karnataka (28), Tamil Nadu (28).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Sikkim, d did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,14,48,754 with the recovery rate at 97.51 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 17 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 18,542, followed by Maharashtra at 5,811, Andhra Pradesh at 1,543, Tamil Nadu at 1,911 and Karnataka at 1,486.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,32,079 as per August 17 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 88,13,919 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 49,66,29,524 samples have been tested up to August 16 for Covid-19. Of these, 15,63,985 samples were tested on Monday.