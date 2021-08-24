COVID-19 Update: India reports 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, 354 deaths

India reported 25,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 24 update.

As many as 354 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 39,486 in the same period, the August 24 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,42 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.39 crore and Gujarat at 4.32 crore.

India now has 3,19,551 active cases as per the August 24 update. The active cases constitute 0.98 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,55,096 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 53,433, Karnataka at 20,281, Tamil Nadu at 18,887 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,159.

Maharashtra reported the most 105 new deaths, as per the August 24 update, followed by Kerala (90), Odisha (68), Tamil Nadu (25), Andhra Pradesh (12).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,17,20,112 with the recovery rate at 97.68 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 24 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 21,942, followed by Maharashtra at 6,795, Tamil Nadu at 1,863, Andhra Pradesh at 1,508 and Karnataka at 1,442.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,35,110 as per August 24 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 58,89,97,805 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 63,85,298 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 50,93,91,792 samples have been tested up to August 23 for Covid-19. Of these, 16,47,526 samples were tested on Monday.