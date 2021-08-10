COVID-19 Update: India reports 28,204 new Covid-19 cases and 373 deaths, lowest since March 16

India reported 28,204 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 10 update, lowest since March 16.

As many as 373 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 41,511 in the same period, the August 10 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.44 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.71 crore and Gujarat at 3.71 crore.

India now has 3,88,508 active cases as per the August 10 update. The active cases constitute 1.21 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,70,031 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 71,813, Karnataka at 23,342, Tamil Nadu at 20,427 and Andhra Pradesh at 19,549.

Kerala reported the most 105 new deaths, as per the August 10 update, followed by Maharashtra (68), Odisha (66), Tamil Nadu (23), Karnataka (24).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,11,80,968 with the recovery rate at 97.45 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 10 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 20,004, followed by Maharashtra at 7,568, Tamil Nadu at 1886, Andhra Pradesh at 1,795 and Karnataka at 1,776 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,28,682 as per August 10 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 51,45,00,268 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 54,91,647 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 48,32,78,545 samples have been tested up to August 9 for Covid-19. Of these, 15,11,313 samples were tested on Monday.

