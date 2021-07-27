COVID-19 Update: India reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, 415 deaths

India reported 29,689 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s July 27 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 49 days.

As many as 415 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 42,363 in the same period, the July 27 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.52 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.17 crore and Gujarat at 3.18 crore.

The active cases have now come down below 4 lakh. India now has 3,98,100 active cases as per the July 27 update. The active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,37,318 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 92,088, Karnataka at 23,080, Tamil Nadu at 22,762 and Andhra Pradesh at 21,748.

Kerala reported the most 135 new deaths, as per the July 27 update, followed by Odisha (62), Maharashtra (53), Karnataka (31) and Tamil Nadu (26).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,06,21,469 with the recovery rate at 97.35 percent, as per the health ministry’s July 27 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 14,912 , followed by Maharashtra at 11,077, Tamil Nadu at 2,361 , Odisha at 2,204 and Andhra Pradesh at 2,017.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,21,382 as per July 27 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 44,19,12,395 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 66,03,112 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 45,91,64,121 samples have been tested up to July 26 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,20,110 samples were tested on Monday.