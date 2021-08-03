COVID-19 Update: India reports 30,549 new Covid-19 cases, 422 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 30,549 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 3 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 56 days.

As many as 422 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 38,887 in the same period, the August 3 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.88 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.50 crore and Gujarat at 3.40 crore.

India now has 4,04,958 active cases as per the August 3 update. The active cases constitute 1.28 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,65,834 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 78,700, Karnataka at 24,045, Andhra Pradesh at 20,582 and Tamil Nadu at 20,385.

Kerala reported the most 118 new deaths, as per the August 3 update, followed by Maharashtra (90), Odisha (67), Tamil Nadu (28), Karnataka (25).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,08,96,354 with the recovery rate at 97.38 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 3 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 15,923 , followed by Maharashtra at 8,429, Tamil Nadu at 2,068, Andhra Pradesh at 1,968 and Odisha at 1,785 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,25,195 as per August 3 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 47,85,44,114 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 61,09,587 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 47,12,94,789 samples have been tested up to August 2 for Covid-19. Of these, 16,49,295 samples were tested on Monday.

