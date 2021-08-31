COVID-19 Update: India reports 30,941 fresh COVID-19 cases, 350 deaths

India reported 30,941 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 31 update.

As many as 350 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,275 in the same period, the August 31 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.15 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.82 crore and Gujarat at 4.55 crore.

India now has 3,70,640 active cases as per the August 31 update. The active cases constitute 1.13 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 2,10,040 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 55,359, Karnataka at 18,418, Tamil Nadu at 17,085 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,862.

Kerala reported the most 132 new deaths, as per the August 31 update, followed by Odisha (67, Maharashtra (52),Tamil Nadu (21), Karnataka (15), Assam (15).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh,Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry and Rajasthan did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,19,59,680 with the recovery rate at 97.53 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 31 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 22,563, followed by Maharashtra at 4,696, Tamil Nadu at 1,739, Karnataka at 1,324 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,182.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,38,560 as per August 31 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 64,05,28,644 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 59,62,286 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 52,15,41,098 samples have been tested up to August 30 for Covid-19. Of these, 13,94,573 samples were tested on Monday.