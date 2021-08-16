COVID-19 Update: India reports 32,937 new Covid cases, 417 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 32,937 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 16 update.

As many as 417 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 35,909 in the same period, the August 16 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.74 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.94 crore and Gujarat at 4.02 crore.

India now has 3,81,947 active cases as per the August 16 update. The active cases constitute 1.19 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,79,155 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 67,688, Karnataka at 22,523, Tamil Nadu at 20,458 and Andhra Pradesh at 17,865.

Maharashtra reported the most 130 new deaths, as per the August 16 update, followed by Kerala (102), Odisha (64), Tamil Nadu (23), Karnataka (21).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,14,11,924 with the recovery rate at 97.48 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 16 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 20,089, followed by Maharashtra at 3,710, Andhra Pradesh at 2,316, Tamil Nadu at 1,835 and Karnataka at 1,611 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,31,642 as per August 16 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 54,58,57,108 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 17,43,114 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 49,48,05,652 samples have been tested up to August 15 for Covid-19. Of these, 11,81,212 samples were tested on Sunday.