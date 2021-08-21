COVID-19 Update: India reports 34,457 new cases, 375 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 34,457 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 21 update.

As many as 375 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,347 in the same period, the August 21 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,31 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.19 crore and Gujarat at 4.23 crore.

India now has 3,61,340 active cases as per the August 21 update, lowest in 151 days. The active cases constitute 1.12 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,82,818 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 58,958, Karnataka at 21,187, Tamil Nadu at 19,621 and Andhra Pradesh at 15,472.

Maharashtra reported the most 105 new deaths, as per the August 21 update, followed by Kerala (99), Odisha (69),Karnataka (17), Tamil Nadu (24).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,15,97,982 with the recovery rate at 97.54 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 21 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 17,142, followed by Maharashtra at 6,384, Andhra Pradesh at 1,695, Tamil Nadu at 1,887 and Karnataka at 1,408.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,33,964 as per August 21 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 57,61,17,350 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 36,36,043 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 50,45,76,158 samples have been tested up to August 20 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,21,205 samples were tested on Friday.