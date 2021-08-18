COVID-19 Update: India reports 35,178 Covid-19 cases, 440 deaths

India reported 35,178 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 18 update.

As many as 440 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 37,169 in the same period, the August 18 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,06 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.07 crore and Gujarat at 4.12 crore.

India now has 3,67,415 active cases as per the August 18 update. The active cases constitute 1.14 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,75,695 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 64,790, Karnataka at 21,507, Tamil Nadu at 20,225 and Andhra Pradesh at 16,341.

Kerala reported the most 127 new deaths, as per the August 18 update, followed by Maharashtra (116), Odisha (68),Karnataka (32), Tamil Nadu (32).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,14,85,923 with the recovery rate at 97.52 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 18 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 18,556, followed by Maharashtra at 5,424, Andhra Pradesh at 1,929, Tamil Nadu at 1,917 and Karnataka at 1,833.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,32,519 as per August 18 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 56,06,52,030 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 55,05,075 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 49,84,27,083 samples have been tested up to August 17 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,97,559 samples were tested on Tuesday.