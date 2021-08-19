COVID-19 Update: India reports 36,401 new cases in the last 24 hours, 530 deaths

India reported 36,401 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 19 update.

As many as 530 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 39,157 in the same period, the August 19 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,14 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.12 crore and Gujarat at 4.16 crore.

India now has 3,64,129 active cases as per the August 19 update. The active cases constitute 1.13 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,78,212 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 61,568, Karnataka at 21,292, Tamil Nadu at 20,083 and Andhra Pradesh at 15,944.

Kerala reported the most 179 new deaths, as per the August 19 update, followed by Maharashtra (158), Odisha (65),Tamil Nadu (31), Karnataka (22).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,15,25,080 with the recovery rate at 97.53 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 19 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 18,731, followed by Maharashtra at 8,196, Andhra Pradesh at 1,815, Tamil Nadu at 1,908 and Karnataka at 1,558.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,33,049 as per August 19 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 56,64,88,433 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 56,36,336 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 50,03,00,840 samples have been tested up to August 18 for Covid-19. Of these, 18,73,757 samples were tested on Wednesday.