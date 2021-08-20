COVID-19 Update: India reports 36,571 new covid cases, 540 deaths

India reported 36,571 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 20 update.

As many as 540 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,555 in the same period, the August 20 update stated.

India now has 3,63,605 active cases as per the August 20 update. The active cases constitute 1.12 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,79,835 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 61,082, Karnataka at 21,159, Tamil Nadu at 19,864 and Andhra Pradesh at 15,738.

Kerala reported the most 197 new deaths, as per the August 20 update, followed by Maharashtra (154), Odisha (68),Tamil Nadu (29), Karnataka (27).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Rajasthan did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,15,61,635 with the recovery rate at 97.54 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 20 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 19,296, followed by Maharashtra at 5,557 , Tamil Nadu at 1892, Andhra Pradesh at 1,697, and Karnataka at 1,538 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,33,589 as per August 20 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 57,22,81,488 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 54,71,282 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 50,26,99,702 samples have been tested up to August 19 for Covid-19. Of these, 18,86,271 samples were tested on Thursday.