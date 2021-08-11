COVID-19 Update: India reports 38,353 new covid cases, 497 deaths

India reported 38,353 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 11 update.

As many as 497 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 40,013 in the same period, the August 11 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.50 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.75 crore and Gujarat at 3.76 crore.

India now has 3,86,351 active cases as per the August 11 update. The active cases constitute 1.21 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,72,505 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 69,565, Karnataka at 22,702, Tamil Nadu at 20,363 and Andhra Pradesh at 18,882.

Kerala reported the most 152 new deaths, as per the August 11 update, followed by Maharashtra (137), Odisha (64), Tamil Nadu (27), Karnataka (31).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,12,20,981 with the recovery rate at 97.45 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 11 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 18,493, followed by Maharashtra at 7,720, Andhra Pradesh at 2,113, Karnataka at 1,947 and Tamil Nadu at 1,930.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,29,179 as per August 11 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 51,90,80,524 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 41,38,646 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 48,50,56,507 samples have been tested up to August 10 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,77,962 samples were tested on Tuesday.

