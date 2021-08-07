COVID-19 Update: India reports 38,628 new Covid-19 cases, 617 deaths

India reported 38,628 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 7 update.

As many as 617 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 40,017 in the same period, the August 7 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.32 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.63 crore and Gujarat at 3.56 crore.

India now has 4,12,153 active cases as per the August 7 update. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,78,722 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 77,905, Karnataka at 24,354, Andhra Pradesh at 20,593 and Tamil Nadu at 20,185.

Maharashtra reported the most 187 new deaths, as per the August 7 update, followed by Kerala (187), Odisha (66), Tamil Nadu (30), Karnataka (36).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,10,55,861 with the recovery rate at 97.37 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 7 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 19,480, followed by Maharashtra at 5,859, Tamil Nadu at 1,908, Andhra Pradesh at 1,896 and Karnataka at 1854.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,27,371 as per August 7 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 49,55,138 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.