COVID-19 Update: India reports 38,667 new Covid-19 cases, 478 deaths

India reported 38,667 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 14 update.

As many as 478 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 35,743 in the same period, the August 14 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.70 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.82 crore and Gujarat at 3.92 crore.

India now has 3,87,673 active cases as per the August 14 update. The active cases constitute 1.21 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,80,522 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 66,475, Karnataka at 22,729, Tamil Nadu at 20,411 and Andhra Pradesh at 18,766.

Maharashtra reported the most 158 new deaths, as per the August 14 update, followed by Kerala (114), Odisha (60),Tamil Nadu (34), Karnataka (22).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,13,38,088 with the recovery rate at 97.45 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 14 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 16,856 , followed by Maharashtra at 5,861, Tamil Nadu at 1,887, Karnataka at 1,672 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,648.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,30,732 as per August 14 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 53,61,89,903 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 63,80,937 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 49,17,00,577 samples have been tested up to August 13 for Covid-19. Of these, 22,29,798 samples were tested on Friday.

