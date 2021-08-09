COVID-19 Update: India reports 39,686 new Covid-19 cases, 447 deaths

India reported 39,686 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 9 update.

As many as 447 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 39,686 in the same period, the August 9 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.36 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.67 crore and Gujarat at 3.66 crore.

India now has 4,02,188 active cases as per the August 9 update. The active cases constitute 1.26 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,77,091 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 74,944, Karnataka at 23,956, Tamil Nadu at 20,407 and Andhra Pradesh at 19,949.

Maharashtra reported the most 151 new deaths, as per the August 9 update, followed by Kerala (93), Odisha (69), Tamil Nadu (28), Karnataka (20).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,11,39,457 with the recovery rate at 97.40 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 9 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 20,108 , followed by Maharashtra at 4,895 , Andhra Pradesh at 2,458, Karnataka at 1,914 and Tamil Nadu at 1,807.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,28,309 as per August 9 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 50,86,64,759 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 16,11,590 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 48,17,67,232 samples have been tested up to August 8 for Covid-19. Of these, 13,71,871 samples were tested on Sunday.

