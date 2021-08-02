COVID-19 Update: India reports 40,134 new COVID-19 cases, 422 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 40,134 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 2 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 55 days.

As many as 422 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,946 in the same period, the August 2 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.84 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.46 crore and Gujarat at 3.37 crore.

India now has 4,13,718 active cases as per the August 2 update. The active cases constitute 1.31 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,67,891 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 82,350, Karnataka at 24,168, Andhra Pradesh at 21,019 and Tamil Nadu at 20,524.

Maharashtra reported the most 157 new deaths, as per the August 2 update, followed by Kerala (56), Odisha (64), Tamil Nadu (26), Karnataka (25).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,08,57,467 with the recovery rate at 97.35 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 2 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 17,792, followed by Maharashtra at 4,110, Andhra Pradesh at 2,430, Tamil Nadu at 2,156 and Odisha at 1,773.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,24,773 as per August 2 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 47,22,23,639 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 17,06,598 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 46,96,45,494 samples have been tested up to August 1 for Covid-19. Of these, 14,28,984 samples were tested on Sunday.

