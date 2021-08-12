COVID-19 Update: India reports 41,195 new covid cases, 490 deaths

India reported 41,195 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 12 update.

As many as 490 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 39,069 in the same period, the August 12 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.55 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.77 crore and Gujarat at 3.79 crore.

India now has 3,87,987 active cases as per the August 12 update. The active cases constitute 1.21 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,76,478 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 68,018, Karnataka at 22,877, Tamil Nadu at 20,382 and Andhra Pradesh at 18,417.

Maharashtra reported the most 163 new deaths, as per the August 12 update, followed by Kerala (116), Odisha (65),Karnataka (33), Tamil Nadu (28).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,12,60,050 with the recovery rate at 97.45 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 12 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 19,411, followed by Maharashtra at 6,944 , Andhra Pradesh at 2,316, Tamil Nadu at 1,917 and Karnataka at 1,618 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,29,669 as per August 12 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 52,36,71,019 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 44,19,627 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 48,73,70,196 samples have been tested up to August 11 for Covid-19. Of these, 21,24,953 samples were tested on Wednesday.

