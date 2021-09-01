COVID-19 Update: India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths

India reported 41,965 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s September 1 update.

As many as 460 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 33,964 in the same period, the September 1 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.31 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.90 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 4.65 crore.

India now has 3,78,181 active cases as per the September 1 update. The active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 2,19,441 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 54,763, Karnataka at 18,412, Tamil Nadu at 16,850 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,693.

Kerala reported the most 115 new deaths, as per the September 1 update, followed by Maharashtra (104), Odisha (68), Karnataka (25), Tamil Nadu (22).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh,Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,19,93,644 with the recovery rate at 97.51 percent, as per the health ministry’s September 1 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 20,687, followed by Maharashtra at 4,688, Tamil Nadu at 1,725, Karnataka at 1,198 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,265.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,39,020 as per September 1 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 65,41,13,508 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 1,33,18,718 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 52,31,84,293 samples have been tested up to August 31 for Covid-19. Of these, 16,06,785 samples were tested on Tuesday.