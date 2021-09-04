COVID-19 Update: India reports 42,618 new COVID-19 cases, 330 deaths

India reported 42,618 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s September 04 update.

As many as 330 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,385 in the same period, the September 04 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.69 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 6.15 crore and Gujarat at 4.83 crore.

India now has 4,05,681 active cases as per the September 04 update. The active cases constitute 1.23 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 2,46,989 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 53,999, Karnataka at 18,430, Tamil Nadu at 16,370 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,922.

Kerala reported the most 131 new deaths, as per the September 04 update, followed by Maharashtra (92),Tamil Nadu (19), Karnataka (19), Andhra Pradesh (10).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,21,00,001 with the recovery rate at 97.43 percent, as per the health ministry’s September 04 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 22,938, followed by Maharashtra at 4,360, Tamil Nadu at 1,657, Karnataka at 1,175 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,290.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,40,225 as per September 04 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 67,72,11,205 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 58,85,687 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 52,82,40,038 samples have been tested up to September 03 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,04,970 samples were tested on Friday.