COVID-19 Update: India reports 42,625 new Covid-19 cases, 562 deaths

India reported 42,625 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 4 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 57 days.

As many as 562 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 36,668 in the same period, the August 4 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.16 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.52 crore and Gujarat at 3.44 crore.

India now has 4,10,353 active cases as per the August 4 update. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,73,736 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 77,729, Karnataka at 24,305, Tamil Nadu at 20,217 and Andhra Pradesh at 20,170.

Maharashtra reported the most 177 new deaths, as per the August 4 update, followed by Kerala (148), Odisha (69), Tamil Nadu (29), Karnataka (38).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Rajasthan did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,09,33,022 with the recovery rate at 97.37 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 4 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 15,626, followed by Maharashtra at 6,799, Tamil Nadu at 2,047, Andhra Pradesh at 1,940 and Odisha at 1,702.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,25,757 as per August 4 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 48,52,86,570 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 62,53,741 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 47,31,42,307 samples have been tested up to August 3 for Covid-19. Of these, 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday.