COVID-19 Update: India reports 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths

India reported 42,909 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 30 update.

As many as 380 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 34,763 in the same period, the August 30 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 7.04 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.71 crore and Gujarat at 4.55 crore.

India now has 3,76,324 active cases as per the August 30 update. The active cases constitute 1.15 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 2,13,113 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 56,366, Karnataka at 18,784, Tamil Nadu at 17,322 and Andhra Pradesh at 15,179.

Maharashtra reported the most 131 new deaths, as per the August 30 update, followed by Kerala (75), Odisha (69),Tamil Nadu (22), Karnataka (17).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh,Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,19,23,405 with the recovery rate at 97.51 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 30 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 22,088 , followed by Maharashtra at 3,510, Tamil Nadu at 1,753, Karnataka at 1,384 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,213.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,38,210 as per August 30 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 63,43,81,358 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 31,14,696 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 52,01,46,525 samples have been tested up to August 29 for Covid-19. Of these, 14,19,990 samples were tested on Sunday.