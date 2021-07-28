COVID-19 Update: India reports 43,654 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, 640 deaths

India reported 43,654 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s July 28 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 50 days.

As many as 640 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 41,678 in the same period, the July 28 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.57 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.23 crore and Gujarat at 3.21 crore.

The active cases have now come down below 4 lakh. India now has 3,99,436 active cases as per the July 28 update. The active cases constitute 1.27 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,45,876 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 85,447, Karnataka at 22,510, Tamil Nadu at 22,188 and Andhra Pradesh at 20,965.

Maharashtra reported the most 254 new deaths, as per the July 28 update, followed by Kerala (156), Odisha (60), Karnataka (32) and Tamil Nadu (29).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Madhya Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,06,63,147 with the recovery rate at 97.39 percent, as per the health ministry’s July 28 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 13,415, followed by Maharashtra at 12,645, Tamil Nadu at 2,312, Andhra Pradesh at 2,304 and Karnataka at 2,039.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,22,022 as per July 28 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 44,61,56,659 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 40,02,358 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 46,09,00,978 samples have been tested up to July 27 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,36,857 samples were tested on Tuesday.