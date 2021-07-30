COVID-19 Update: India reports 44,230 new Covid-19 cases, 555 deaths

India reported 44,230 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s July 30 update. There has been less than one lakh new coronavirus cases for the last 52 days.

As many as 555 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 42,360 in the same period, the July 30 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 4.67 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.30 crore and Gujarat at 3.26 crore.

India now has 4,05,155 active cases as per the July 30 update. The active cases constitute 1.28 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,55,327 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 81,933, Karnataka at 23,277, Andhra Pradesh at 21279 and Tamil Nadu at 21,207.

Maharashtra reported the most 190 new deaths, as per the July 30 update, followed by Kerala (128), Odisha (65), Karnataka (35), Tamil Nadu (28).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,07,43,972 with the recovery rate at 97.38 percent, as per the health ministry’s July 30 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 16,649 , followed by Maharashtra at 11,032 , Tamil Nadu at 2,145, Odisha at 2,039 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,807 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,23,217 as per July 30 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 45,60,33,754 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 51,83,180 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 46,46,50,723 samples have been tested up to July 29 for Covid-19. Of these, 18,16,277 samples were tested on Thursday.