COVID-19 Update: India reports 44,643 new COVID-19 cases, 464 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 44,643 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 6 update.

As many as 464 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 41,096 in the same period, the August 6 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 5.28 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 4.59 crore and Gujarat at 3.50 crore.

India now has 4,14,159 active cases as per the August 6 update. The active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,78,441 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 78,700, Karnataka at 78,412, Andhra Pradesh at 20,302 and Tamil Nadu at 20,138.

Maharashtra reported the most 120 new deaths, as per the August 6 update, followed by Kerala (117), Odisha (68), Tamil Nadu (33), Karnataka (25).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,10,15,844 with the recovery rate at 97.36 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 6 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 20,046, followed by Maharashtra at 6,718, Andhra Pradesh at 2,003, Tamil Nadu at 1,943 and Odisha at 1,652.

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,26,754 as per August 6 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 49,53,27,595 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 57,97,808 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 47,65,33,650 samples have been tested up to August 5 for Covid-19. Of these, 16,40,287 samples were tested on Thursday.

