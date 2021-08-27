COVID-19 Update: India reports 44,658 new COVID-19 cases, 496 deaths

India reported 44,658 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 27 update.

As many as 496 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 32,988 in the same period, the August 27 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,68 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.53 crore and Gujarat at 4.45 crore.

India now has 3,44,899 active cases as per the August 27 update. The active cases constitute 1.06 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,81,747 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 53,908, Karnataka at 19,326, Tamil Nadu at 18,069 and Andhra Pradesh at 14,448.

Kerala reported the most 162 new deaths, as per the August 27 update, followed by Maharashtra (159), Odisha (66),Tamil Nadu (26), Karnataka (25).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,18,21,428 with the recovery rate at 97.60 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 27 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 18,997, followed by Maharashtra at 4,736, Tamil Nadu at 1,816, Karnataka at 1,206 and Andhra Pradesh at 1,140 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,36,861 as per August 27 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 61,22,08,542 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 79,48,439 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 51,49,54,309 samples have been tested up to August 26 for Covid-19. Of these, 18,24,931 samples were tested on Thursday.