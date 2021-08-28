COVID-19 Update: India reports 46,759 new COVID-19 cases, 509 deaths

India reported 46,759 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s August 28 update.

As many as 509 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 31,374 in the same period, the August 28 update stated.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 6,98 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 5.63 crore and Gujarat at 4.50 crore.

India now has 3,59,775 active cases as per the August 28 update. The active cases constitute 1.10 per cent of the total cases.

Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,95,796 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 55,091, Karnataka at 18,996, Tamil Nadu at 17,797 and Andhra Pradesh at 15,050.

Kerala reported the most 179 new deaths, as per the August 28 update, followed by Maharashtra (170), Odisha (69),Tamil Nadu (21), Karnataka (17).

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry and Rajasthan did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3,18,52,802 with the recovery rate at 97.56 percent, as per the health ministry’s August 28 update.

Kerala recorded the most new recoveries at 18573, followed by Maharashtra at 3,301, Tamil Nadu at 1,793, Karnataka at 1,614 and Andhra Pradesh at 903 .

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,37,370 as per August 28 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.34 percent.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 62,29,89,134 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 1,03,35,290 in the last 24 hours, under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 51,68,87,602 samples have been tested up to August 26 for Covid-19. Of these, 17,61,110 samples were tested on Friday.