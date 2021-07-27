COVID-19 Vaccine: Salaries of teachers to be deducted if they don't get vaccinated

Class 11th and 12th offline classes have started in Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, the education department has started taking a tough stance on teacher's vaccination. DEOs in Bhopal district have been instructed that they should cut salaries of teachers who refuse to get vaccinated. One month's salary will be deducted for teachers who do not give proper reasons for not getting vaccinated against corona. District Education Officer Nitin Saxena said that a vaccination center has been set up in every school to vaccinate teachers. A total of 17 centers have been opened in Bhopal district.

So far, there are 92 teachers who have not taken the first dose. One month's salary of these teachers will be deducted if no proper reason is given for not getting vaccinated within six days. Vaccination centers have been opened in every school in the state to vaccinate teachers and other staff. Subhash Saxena, provincial president of the Teachers Congress, said there are about a thousand such teachers in Bhopal district who have not yet been vaccinated. Bhopal district is the smallest of all the districts. About 30,000 to 40,000 teachers in the state have not yet received the first dose of vaccine. Preparations will now be made to vaccinate teachers through the camp.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Nitin Saxena said that there are not 1100 teachers in Bhopal but 92 teachers who have not been given the first dose of corona vaccine. I have a list of teachers who have not been vaccinated. The target is to vaccinate everyone for 5 to 6 days. Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has ordered all the district collectors in the state to vaccinate teachers and staff a day before the start of school. Vaccination of teachers and staff in all schools and colleges in the state will be completed. The first dose of vaccine will be given to all teachers and staff by setting up vaccination centers in schools and colleges in 6 days from July 26 to 31.