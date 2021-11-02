COVID-19: West Bengal's Asansol markets experience limited footfall in Diwali season

With Diwali around the corner, markets of West Bengal's Asansol are all set for season sales.

The main markets of Asansol city of West Bengal are flooded with scintillating lights, lamps and sweets. However, the market is also witnessing inflation and a limited footfall of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Durga Puja, there is a lot of excitement in the markets regarding Dhanteras and Deepawali.

"Limited customers' footfall is a cause of concern but we are hoping for a good season. Though COVID has affected everyone, people are hesitant about making purchases," said a sweet seller Atma Ram.

"We are not getting the prices the way we used to get before. The business is okay not that great. The customers are not willing to pay full prices for the idols, I have sold the idols at half price," said Rahul, an idol seller.

( With inputs from ANI )

