'Covid-22' variant would be even more dangerous, experts claim

Corona vaccines and preventive measures have helped many countries gain control of the virus. But the virus has not completely gone and the threat of third wave still persists. As a result, a new variant of the Corona called 'Covid-22' could be even more dangerous than the current deadliest Delta variant, an expert has warned.

Dr Sai Reddy, an immunologist at ETH Zurich, said the combination of existing strains could lead to a new and more dangerous phase of the pandemic. Not only that, but there is a strong possibility of a new variant of the Corona coming out and we will not be able to rely on vaccines to prevent it, ”Reddy said. Speaking to the German newspaper Blick, Professor Reddy said the Delta variant of the Corona, known as the Covid-22, was by far the most contagious variant.

"If beta or gamma variants become more contagious or Delta develops mutations, we may see a new phase of the pandemic," Reddy said. This could be a big problem in the future. Covid-22 could be worse than what we are experiencing right now. Not only that, but the viral load of the Delta variant is extremely high, according to the results of recent scientific studies.

He further said that the viral load of Delta is so high that without vaccination, every person infected with the variant can be a super spreader. He says that due to Delta 'it is no longer Covid-19' and feared if people refuse to get vaccinated they will get infected at some point.

Dr. Reddy said that children must be vaccinated because there is enough evidence that the vaccine does not pose a risk to children below the age of 12 years. He added, "It is almost likely that a new variant will come where we can no longer rely solely on vaccination. So we have to be prepared for more than one vaccination in the next few years, which is constantly adapting to new variants."