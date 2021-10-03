COVID cases rise in 9 states of the country; while cases in Maha decline

With Dussehra and Diwali approaching, the number of corona patients in the country is on the rise once again. In the last 24 hours, 24,354 new coronavirus patients have been registered. The number of patients is increasing in Mizoram, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Kerala has the highest positivity rate in the country after Mizoram. Corona patients are being found here at a rate of 14%. However, Kerala tops the list in terms of increasing number of infected patients per day. The highest number of 13,767 people were infected in the country on Friday. In Kerala alone, most of the corona patients are dying. 95 people died here on Friday. So far 25,182 people have died. In Kerala, which has a population of 3.5 crore, 46.94 lakh people have been infected so far. Out of this, 1.42 lakh patients are undergoing treatment. 45 lakh people have been cured.

The milestone of giving 90 crore doses of corona vaccine to the citizens of the country was crossed on Saturday. The announcement was made by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandvi. The corona vaccination campaign started in the country on January 16. Since then, the campaign has been in full swing. Mansukh Mandvi has said that the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had declared 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had given the slogan 'Jai Vigyan'. At present, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' for research on corona vaccine. In the first phase, health workers were given priority vaccination. After that, from February 2, police, security forces, municipal employees, etc. started vaccinating Corona warriors.

Stages of vaccination

First phase from January 16 - Priority to vaccinate health workers.

Second phase from March 1 - Vaccination of citizens above 60 years of age, citizens above 45 years of age with co-morbidity

Phase III from April 1 - Vaccination for all 45 years of age

Stage 4 from May 1 - Vaccination for all 18 years of age.