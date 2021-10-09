Covid rules go for a toss at birthday party in Surat, 7 arrested

The country is witnessing the devastation of Coronavirus. The number of patients has crossed the three crore mark. Millions of people have lost their lives. Every effort is being made to prevent corona infection. Strict restrictions have been imposed across the country. However, in some places rules are not being observed. A similar incident has taken place in Surat. The Corona Rules went for a toss in one of the event. There has been a shocking incident of money being squandered by inviting a dancer to a birthday party.

According to information received, the incident took place in Surat. The night curfew and the notification of the Commissioner of Police have been violated. At the Janata Market in the area, some people had invited a dancer for a birthday party. Also, the video of money being spent at this party has gone viral on social media. The birthday party started a short distance from the Athwa Police Station. People are now questioning the actions of the government and the police.

After the birthday party went viral, police began investigating the viral video and taking action. Investigation revealed that the video is 5 days old. In which Uhaid, a resident of Nanpura Khanderapura, is celebrating his one-year-old daughter's birthday. A large stage was set up at the party, on which a professional dancer was invited to dance. The video also features members of the Sukri and Mindy gangs.

Police have investigated the location of the video and traced the people who appeared in it. Police have arrested Uhaid Shaikh, Kaizar Shaikh, Fawad Shaikh, Uwaish Kumbhar, Tufail Kumbhar, Mohammad Isha Shaikh and Anas Fakir Angrej, residents of Nanpura Khanderapura. Those arrested have been charged under various sections, including violating the Corona Rules. The other accused, the dancer and the DJ, are also under investigation. Police are expected to take action against them soon.