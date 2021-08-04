COVID Vaccine: Bengaluru city needs 45-60 days to vaccinate it's 50% of population

50 percent of population in Bengaluru city will be fully vaccinated between 45 to 60 days, said Gaurav Gupta, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner.

He further said that around 18 percent of the population in the city is fully vaccinated and 62% have received their first jab. “If we vaccinate 90,000 people in a day it will be considered as 1% of the eligible population,” Gupta said. “So, to complete second doses for 50% of the eligible population, we will need anywhere between 45 to 60 days,” he added Gupta.

Bengaluru city needs “anywhere between one lakh to 1.5 lakh doses” every day, Gupta said. “We have spoken to the authorities with regards to increasing the vaccine supply,” he said.

“The number of people vaccinated in a day does not merely depend on how many vaccines are coming in but also on how many have completed the number of days they are supposed to wait before taking the second dose,” he said.

The official of BBMP said there are also people who have taken 1st jab but cannot take second as they tested positive for Covid-19. As per rules these people should wait for at least three months for their second dose. Also second jab seekers need to wait for the period stated by the central government to avail it. But we will also have to focus on people who have not yet taken their first jab.

These are the two reasons why it will take 45 or more days to vaccinate at least 50% of the population completely,” Gupta said.



