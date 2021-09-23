Covishield dose gap: Centre responds to changing gap between two doses of Covishield

The country is currently battling coronavirus crisis. In order to curb the spread of the virus, vaccination campaign is being carried out rapidly. The possibility of a third wave starting after the second wave is often reported. The country has been carrying a large vaccination campaign. However, the Kerala High Court had ordered to reduce the interval between the two doses of Covishield from 84 days to four weeks. Explaining its role, the central government has said that the rules are the same for all.

The central government has no plans to reduce the gap between the two doses of Covishield. NTAGI president NK Arora said the government would not reduce the gap between the two doses. According to some media reports, reducing the gap between the two doses would intensify the campaign against corona and people would also get the dose sooner. But the central government has rejected it.

The Kerala High Court had passed the order on September 3. The central government has appealed. If the Kerala High Court order is not withdrawn, there will be difficulties in the strategy and work of the central government's anti-Corona campaign. The second dose of Covishield requires a wait of 12 weeks, or 84 days. The central government said in the appeal that the effect of the corona vaccine was more apparent as the gap between the two doses increased.