CPI-M MP Elaram Kareem gives suspension of business notice in RS over Pegasus issue

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Elaram Kareem gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the alleged Pegasus Spyware.

The names of several Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to reports published in The Wire.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has approached the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into reports of the government using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor