CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in RS on Pegasus issue

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under rule 267 to discuss the 'Pegasus Project' media report.

The Opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists have appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware. This comes following reports published in The Wire.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will host opposition leaders for a breakfast meeting today to discuss the strategy to take on the BJP-led government in the remaining part of the monsoon session of parliament on issues being raised by the opposition, including alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware.

Sources said that leaders of around 14 Opposition parties have been invited to the meeting at the Constitution Club.

Opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in the two Houses of Parliament on their demands which include a probe into the surveillance allegations.

Sources said there is a proposal from Left parties to organise 'mock parliament' as a way of registering protest against the government. However, not all opposition parties agree on this proposal and it could be discussed at the meeting.

The parliament session began on July 19 and is slated to conclude on August 13.

( With inputs from ANI )

