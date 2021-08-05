CPI MP Viswam wants Article 370 to be reintroduced in J-K

On the day of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Communist Party of India's Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Binoy Viswam on Thursday said that the Article should be reintroduced and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir must be maintained.

Speaking to ANI, the CPI MP said, "There is no doubt that Article 370 should be reintroduced and Jammu and Kashmir should have special status. To keep Kashmir as an integral part of India, Article 370 is a must."

The CPI leader also spoke on the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi's Old Nangal.

Binoy said, "Where is this country heading to? The Dalits are being killed in this country. Is this not their country? Who denied them the right to live in this country?"

Delhi Police has registered a case against four accused on basis of the statement of the girl's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent.

( With inputs from ANI )

