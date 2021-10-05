CPI, SKM to protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident till October 11

Condemning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday said that the party along with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be holding protests across the country till October 11.

The party made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Delhi today.

Speaking to ANI, D Raja, General Secretary of CPI said, "What happened in Lakhimpur is a very serious thing and our party condemns the killings. We protested in Delhi at Uttar Pradesh Bhawan but we were stopped at the flyover, the police detained us. All roads to Lakhimpur have been blocked. The networks are not functioning. The three agricultural laws must be repealed."

"How can they stop political leaders to go and express solidarity with the affected families? Does it show that we are living in a democracy? CPI strongly condemns the way roads have been blocked and leaders were not allowed to go," he added.

The protest by CPI started on October 4 just after a violent incident from Lakhimpur Kheri was reported. As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

SKM, a body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son-Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. Ashish Mishra also refuted SKM's allegations and reiterated his absence at the spot where the incident took place.

( With inputs from ANI )

