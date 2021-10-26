Criminal arrested after encounter in Delhi's Dabri, pistol seized

Delhi Police arrested a criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Dabri area on Tuesday.

As per information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Suhail Khan. Around 6 previous cases are registered against Khan.

Arrest was made through a well-coordinated operation by Special Staff and Narcotics Team of Dwarka district.

The accused fired at the police team and was hit in his foot after retaliatory firing by the police.

A pistol, three live rounds and a TVS Scooty was recovered from the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor