Criminal arrested from Delhi's Dwarka after encounter

Delhi Police arrested a miscreant after an encounter in Dwarka sector 23 here.

The accused Kuldeep Kasana, who was arrested on Friday, is a suspect in a case filed earlier this week, in which he had opened fire near the city's Mahendra Park area. One person was injured with six bullet shots.

Kasana sustained a bullet injury in his leg after the exchange of fire with the police around 10 pm on Friday.

According to the police, he is a member of the 'Gogi gang' and has several cases of kidnapping, and extortion registered against him.

He had also jumped parole, parole said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor